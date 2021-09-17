Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Capital Administration has informed the people living in their local areas to properly dispose of their waste by separating it into two different types. Wet waste, such as food, organic waste, fruits, and flowers should be placed into black bags, Dry rubbish such as paper, cardboard, plastic, foam, metal, cans, bottles should be placed into white bags.

According to the guidelines for solid waste management in Phnom Penh released on September 16, the company will only collect and transport solid waste in bags of the two types according to the program. Before putting garbage such as cans in the bag, people are asked to rinse it with water.

At the same time, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration has also banned the packaging of hazardous waste such as glass fragments and sharp waste mixed with wet and dry garbage.

According to the notice, the hazardous waste must be properly placed in a separate bin or box and the company will collect it every Sunday. In case of negligence in violation of this instruction, the working group will issue fines for the first time, and if the misconduct is continued, will continue according to the laws and regulations in force and will file a complaint to the court. KBN