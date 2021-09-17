Phnom Penh: After the authorities sent an oil seller to court, Mr. Sam Rithy Veasna, Deputy Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance, decided to release the perpetrator.



The assailant released by Mr. Sam Rithy Veasna is Chan Rivong, male, 59 years old, selling motor oil, living at Street 109, Sangkat Or Russey III, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.



The victim in this case is Michael Anthony Davitt, a 42-year-old Australian man living in another apartment at the same address.

According to the police of Khan 7 Makara, at 5:30 pm on September 12, 2021, they arrested the suspect at his oil change business after a fight between the two men, causing the Australian to be seriously injured with head wounds. The other man was taken to the hospital.



Police said that a metal handle used to close the door of a house was seized, which the suspect used to beat the victim.



Police said violence started from the victim who had a house upstairs and always parked the car in front of the suspect’s shop, thus affecting the business, so there was a dispute.

The Australian victim sometimes took his dog to the front of the store and repeatedly made a shooting gesture with his hands, making it difficult for the suspect to resist the insult.



(*Direct quote from source) “Around this case, only the loser was hospitalized, the winner went to jail for 48 hours before the court released (him)”. NKD