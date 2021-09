Kandal: According to preliminary reports, a fire burning inside nightclub in Pil Dam Teuk village, Vihear Luong commune Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province. The blaze began at around 9.30 am on on September 17, 2021.

12 fire trucks from Kandal and Kampong Chhnang intervened at the scene.

The cause is believed to have been from an electrical fault. The fire was extinguished at 11.40 am and did not spread to other property or injure any people.