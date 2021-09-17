Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 698 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 465 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 151 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 547 classed as local infections, making around 82,901 since February 20 (with 151 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 102,834 cases with 96,275 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 2,089.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared