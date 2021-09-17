Kratie: The Kratie Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on September 16 issued an order for the owner of River Dolphin Hotel, located in Orussey Village, Orussey Sangkat, Kratie City, to comment on a case of child sexual abuse.

Kratie Provincial Prosecutor Ung Ry has ordered Richard Lynn McMahan, a 74-year-old American man staying at the River Dolphin Hotel to appear before the Kratie Provincial Office for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons and Juvenile Protection on September 30, 2021 to inquire about the case of child sexual exploitation allegedly committed during 2019 in Kratie province. ANN