Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration on September 16, 2021 issued a decision to continue administrative measures to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Article 1 of this decision continues to set out administrative measures to combat and prevent the spread of COVID in the province for An additional 14 days from 00:00 on September 17, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Article 2: During the implementation of this administrative measure, it is prohibited to carry out activities and open all kinds of entertainment business, such as karaoke, bar, discos, beer gardens, cinemas, art gallerys, massage parlors, steam rooms, saunas, spas etc.

Any private gathering or gathering of more than 20 people must be authorized by the relevant authority, except for the gathering of family members living in a residence, or funeral arrangements in accordance with the regulations. Health workers, police, armed forces etc. are exempt.

Gatherings for all kinds of alcohol are banned. Restaurants are allowed to do business but must follow health safety rules, especially to maintain a personal safety gap.

All activities involving gatherings of people, work activities, occupations and businesses that are permitted must strictly implement health safety measures. This includes markets.

Article 3: Any person or legal entity who fails to comply with Article 2 of this Decision shall be punished as defined in the law.