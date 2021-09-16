Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 16 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 693 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 443 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 112 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 581 classed as local infections, making around 82,354 since February 20 (with 112 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 101,136 cases with 95,810 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 2,078.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared