Phnom Penh: Two Chinese investors, Qiong Ye and Jianping Yang, co-directors of a Cambodian based internet technology firmfiled a formal complaint against the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, on September 1, 2021.

The arbitration claim asks for justice and intervention in connection with the revocation of the “ASEAN-China Investment Agreement 2009” as the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications had not allowed the company to operate under the agreement between the two parties.

The dispute seems to be linked to an announcement in March 2021, where internet companies were given just 24 hours to cease operations, as reported here.

Read full complaint in English below:

Via CEN