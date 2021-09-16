Kampong Cham: According to police, on September 14, 2021 at 17:00, after receiving information of a case of cattle theft, police in Kampong Cham and Kampong Thom Provincial Police conducted a search operation and arrested two suspects.



1. Him Lim, male, 42 years old, residing in Leav Village, Krava Commune, Baray District. Kampong Thom Province.

2. Dy Sovun, male, 35 years old, from Baray Thom Village, Baray Thom Commune, Baray District, Kampong Thom Province.

On September 13, 2021, between 16:00 and 04:00, on September 14, 2021, at Trapeang Sla village, Sampong Chey commune, Cheung Prey district, Kampong Cham province, some cows were stolen

Police seized two missing cows, along with a rifle and 15 bullets.

The two suspects were brought to the Santuk District Police Inspectorate for questioning and to file a case file according to the order of Mr. Vong Bunvisoth, Prosecutor of the Kampong Cham Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities are continuing to search for others. AREY