Phnom Penh: Police forces at Samrong Krom Police Station confiscated a white 2010 Toyota Prius at the request of the owner of another Toyota Prius which had identical license plates.

The incident happened at 3 pm on September 16, 2021 in New World Borey Chhouk Va 2 in Tek village. Panha, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Police said that the two Toyota Prius had license plates Phnom Penh 2BK-4454. One car had a QR Code system, but the data scanner did show anything. It is suspected that the license plate is fake. The other Prius has all the correct documents and the QR Code system when scanned was legal.

Police said that prior to the incident, the owner of the car, who had sufficient documents, drove his car on the concrete road of New World Borey Chhouk Va 2, when he was surprised to find a similar car with the same license plate as his was driving in front of him.

He also chased the car and complained to the Samrong Krom police force to help stop both the car and the driver and take them for questioning. Upon arrival at the Samrong Krom police station, police questioned the driver of the suspect vehicle to obtain vehicle identification documents. The driver said the car was not his, and he had borrowed it from a cousin.

Later, the police decided to confiscate the two vehicles to search and wait for officials from the Ministry and the Department of Public Works and Transport to check.

Finally, the owner of the car with the correct documents decided to stop the lawsuit, but requested the police to remove the license plate from the suspect car. KOHSANTEPHEAP