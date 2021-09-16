Pailin: On September 13, 2021, Pailin provincial police received a complaint from a monk in Wat Rattanak Sophoan, also known as Wat Kong Kang, in Wat Village, Sangkat Pailin, Pailin City.

Buddhist followers had donated more than 10,000 US dollars for construction work and other costs, which was being kept in the pagoda. Thieves broke into the room and stole the money while the pagoda’s chief priest was busy.

According to Kdeang Sarath, 43 years old, the chief abbot, he saw an unidentified man sitting near the front door, but he was not interested.

The money was stored at about 9:30 in the morning and at 12:30 noon, the monk returned and opened the door of the room. When he entered, he saw an open window and broken wooden shutter that the thief had climbed through. He immediately rushed to look for the money bag, but it was gone.

He went to file a complaint with the Pailin Provincial Police Commissioner for the authorities to search for the suspect and punish them according to the law.

He ruled that the stolen property included $ 7,800 and 21 million Riels ($5250).

According to Hing Yan, director of the Pailin Provincial Police’s Minor Crimes Office, the authorities are conducting a search to the suspect and bring him to justice. FAST