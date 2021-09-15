Phnom Penh: A tree fell across the road in Daun Penh, causing some traffic jams. Fortunately, there were no injuries to people or damage to vehicles nearby.

A large tree fell at around 5 am on September 15, 2021 at the corner of Street 184 and Street 63, Village 12, Sangkat Phsar New 3 Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the district forces cut it up and transported it off the road.

There have been several cases of old trees falling over, along with checks to ensure ones that remain are safe, both in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, especially during the rainy season.