Phnom Penh: On September 14, 2021, Mr. Tith Sothy Borachat, Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, remanded two Cambodian women and a 38-year-old Nigerian man on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Experts from the Office of Anti-Technology Technology Crime Bureau confirmed that the perpetrator had contacted the victim’s wife via WhatsApp in early 2020, saying that the victim named CHEN STEVEN was arrested by the Cambodian Immigration Police and detained due to the expiration of his visa. She was asked to send money to mediate (*unsure how that worked).

According to the confession of one woman involved (*not named), she received money from abroad which was transferred from to ABA Bank which was transferred out by Wing.

Authorities then proceeded to detain the Nigerian man and his wife (*both unnamed), and after questioning and all the suspects confessed that they had received and transferred money abroad without any clear source. The total amount transferred from the bank was $ 73,141.