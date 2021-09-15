Phnom Penh: A Lexus RX330 car driving fast and lacking caution hit a concrete divider in Toul Kork.

According to sources at the scene, the whiteRX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2A0-5972 was driving along Route 289 in a north-south direction at high speed. The car hit the divider and got stuck and the driver asked tricycle drivers and the media to help push it down. When all wheels were back on the road, the driver drove off into Tuol Kork Primary School. He then fled on foot, leaving the car behind.

Police then took the car to the Traffic Department to wait for the owner to come in and resolve the matter.