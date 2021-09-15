Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) A traffic accident occurred when a foreign man (*no more details) driving a Jeep collided with a motorcycle trailer at 1:45 am on September 15. 2021, near the four-faced Brahma roundabout, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

One man was seriously injured and sent to hospital.



After the incident, the authorities arrived and measured the scene and stored the vehicles to wait for a resolution. POST NEWS

UPDATE: The Jeep was driving in the rain at speed and hit the trailer from behind. The unidentified foreigner agreed to pay for medical expenses and compensation. CEN