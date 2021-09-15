Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 15 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 653 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 463 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

At least 130 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 523 classed as local infections, making around 81,773 since February 20 (with 153 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 101,443 cases with 95,367 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 2,067.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared