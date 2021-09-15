Battambang: Provincial Police arrested a female suspect and seized 40 grams of white gram powder in a plastic bag suspected to contain drugs.

According to the report of Battambang Provincial Police Commissioner, the arrest took place on September 14, 2021 at 13:25 in Group 6, Romchek 2 Village, Sangkat Rattanak Battambang City.

The suspect was named as Heng Srey Leap, a 21-year-old female resident of Romchek Village 1, Battambang. Police confiscated 40 grams of white gram powder, suspected to be drugs and 2 red WY tablets (yama), along with a mobile phone and material for drug taking.

The suspect and evidence were sent to the specialized office of the Battambang Provincial Police for processing. MCPN