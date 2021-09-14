Environment FEATURED Latest 

Weekly Weather- Light To Moderate Rain

,

Phnom Penh: The announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on Tuesday said that from 17 to 21 September, Cambodia will be affected by a low pressure valley from India and the weak southwest monsoon. This will bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Such a situation will bring the following conditions

1. Provinces in the central lowlands: – Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. – Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. There may be light to moderate rain mixed with thunder and gusts of wind.

2-Provinces bordering Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau: -Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​° C- Maximum temperature 31-33 ° C. There may be light to moderate rain.

3- Coastal areas: – Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C. – Maximum temperature 32-34 ° C. There may be light to moderate rain.

Depending on the weather conditions as mentioned above, the public should be informed and be careful of natural phenomena that may occur. WEATHERMAPS

