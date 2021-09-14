The U.S. Embassy Phnom Penh is excited to host Elizabeth Becker, an award-winning author and journalist, in a virtual speaker program on the 30th anniversary of Cambodia’s Paris Peace Agreements.

The event will take place on September 17th, 2021 at 9:30 AM.

The 1991 Paris Peace Agreements were a remarkable example of multilateral diplomacy that ended Cambodia’s decades-long civil war and paved the way for a constitution guaranteeing human rights and multi-party democracy in the Kingdom.

The United States was a proud signatory of the 1991 Agreements, adopted with the leadership and participation of a broad international coalition of 18 other countries, including Cambodia. Three decades later, Cambodia has made progress toward many of the Agreements’ goals but has recently seen significant backsliding on democracy and protection of fundamental freedoms.

The speaker will assess the implementation of the Agreements, their relevance today, and how Cambodia and the original parties can recommit themselves to fulfilling the aspirations of 1991. She will also give her views on the outcomes after fifteen years of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal.

Register in advance for this virtual program here: https://statedept.zoomgov.com/…/vJItfuCgqzgpHS…

US Embassy