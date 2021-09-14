Preah Sihanouk: According to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Sihanoukville Special Intervention Force of Stung Hav District Police Inspectorate led by Lieutenant Colonel Chhe Saliden, Deputy Special Intervention Inspector and Assistant Colonel Keo Roeun, led the task force to rescue people affected by flooding.

The floods were in Group 21, Village 1, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District. As a result, the Special Intervention Force of Stung Hav District Police Inspectorate helped evacuate people and successfully transported their equipment to safety.




