Phnom Penh: On the morning of September 14, 2021, the Judge of the Court of Appeal announced the verdict of an appeal lodged by the former Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. Col. Duong Nakry. The sentence was cut from 10 years to 5 years and 3 months imprisonment.

On January 3, 2020, Mr. Koy Sao, Deputy President of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and President of the Trial Chamber, announced the verdict on the case. Former Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Interior was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident occurred at 1 am on May 2, 2019, along Street 363 in Chbar Ampov District Inspectorate, located in Sangkat Chbar Ampov I, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. Two people were shot at near the Chbar Ampov police station. KPT