Phnom Penh: Two motorcycle delivery motorcycles collided at 11 am on September 14, 2021, along R8 road in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a black Nham24.com Dream C125 delivery motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IC-2609 was seen traveling along R8 in a south-to-north direction at high speed. At the corner of the road where the incident took place, the rider turned left and was hit by another transport company motorcycle (company name not specified)- a Suzuki Let’s with license plate Prey Veng 1P-4812 coming along R8 in a north-south direction. They collided head-on with each other, causing serious and minor injuries and the riders were rushed to hospital. AREY