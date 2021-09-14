Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Municipal Authority announced on the evening of September 14, 2021 that 24 teachers and educators were found to be infected with COVID 19 out of a total of 10,443 teachers and staff (0.2%) who took rapid tests before school starts on September 15 .

Of teachers and educators who tested positive, their condition was normal and they had no serious symptoms as they received two doses of the vaccine. Others have already received a third booster dose. All the teachers and educators who were found to be infected have been sent to hospital.

However, in the announcement, the Phnom Penh Municipal Authority still decided that all public and private schools for secondary and high schools in Phnom Penh can be opened as planned on September 15, in accordance with the safety standards of the Ministry of Education and Administration of Phnom Penh.

According to the report, 139,578 students will be re-enrolled in 227 secondary and high schools in Phnom Penh from September 15, 2021. KOHSANTEPHEAP