Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 657 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 578 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

At least 153 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 504 classed as local infections, making around 81,250 since February 20 (with 153 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 100,790 cases with 94,904 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 2,058.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared