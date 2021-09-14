Phnom Penh: A Rolls Royce Cullinan, the luxury car manufacturer’s SUV model, recently appeared in Cambodia through the importation of private car dealer Kimsrun Premium Auto in Phnom Penh.

According to the store, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Long Armored one of a kind is a long-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with bulletproof glass and bomb-resistant armor plating.

With its luxury and passenger protection, the car has been sold for nearly $ 2 million.

A regular Rolls Royce Cullinan in Cambodia has already gone on sale for $ 1 million. The SUV is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that produces 563bhp and 850 Nm of torque and is powered by an eight-speed automatic transmission box. SABAY