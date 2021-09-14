Preah Sihanouk Province: Five suspects, all Chinese nationals, were arrested on the evening of September 12, 2021, and a Chinese victim was released. The suspects had handcuffed and detained the victim at a property located in Group 31, Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

The victim was Yi GengFa, a 38-year-old Chinese man working as a chef living in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. Both hands were injured by the suspects.

The five suspects have been named as ZHOU HAOSHENG, 39 years old, a casino worker, CAO JIAWEI, 28 years old, CHEN XUEDONG, 36 years old, a security guard, DAI SHENGLONG,22 years old, a guard, and SONG JIAWEI, 23 years old, also a guard.

A white HIGHLANDER with license plate: Preah Sihanouk 2B-1799 and ALPHARD with license plate: Phnom Penh 2BB-0150 were seized.