Phnom Penh: Five youths who were riding motorcycles in an unsociable and dangerous manner were arrested by the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate and the police shaved their hair as punishment. They were educated, contracted and punished, according to Colonel San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police on the afternoon of September 13.

Colonel San Sok Seiha said that on September 12, 2021, at around 9:30 AM, the specialized force of Tuol Kork District Police Inspectorate arrested 5 young men who had been committing anarchy on public roads around Street 128, Group 23, Village 7, Sangkat Teuk Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

They were all teenagers, studying from Grades 7-10.

A Honda Scoopy I motorcycles with license plate Phnom Penh 1GV-8891 and black Honda C125 2005 series motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1K-5488 were seized (*and seem to have had the front wheel removed).

A spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police confirmed that after the interrogation, the police signed an education contract with the five youths not to ride in such ways again, before calling their guardians to ensure that they returned to their respective homes. KPT