Poipet City: According to a report from Thai media, at 1:45 on September 12, 2021, Ta Preah Ya district forces cooperated with The 12th Border Patrol and arrested eight people; six Thais (three women, three men) and two Chinese men, while they were illegally crossing the border to work in an online casino.

Police caught them in Non Mak Mon village, Non Mark Mon commune, Kork Khyung district, Sa Kaeo province.



According to the report, after the interrogation, the six Thai men and women said they came from different provinces in Thailand, while the two Chinese men were born in Fujian Province, China.

They told police that they were heading to work in an online casino in Phnom Penh. The eight of them drove to Aranya town, then two small cars came to pick them up and dropped them off at the road behind Noun Mak Mon village, and a Cambodian broker took them on a farm road. However, they were arrested by the Thai authorities before being taken to be interrogated at the headquarters of the 4th Regiment and sent to the Kork Khuong district experts for further legal action. NKD