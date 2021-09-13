Phnom Penh: On the morning of September 13, 2021, a Malaysian man went to the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal Trial Chamber in connection with a theft case at Fang Fang Huot Company, located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh on July 24, 2019.

Ms. Khieu Sokha, Chief Judge of the Trial Chamber, stated during the hearing that the accused was Tong Tsogate, a 49-year-old male who was previously employed as the general manager of Fang Feng Huon Company.

He was sentenced by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on June 5, 2020 to five years in prison for aggravated theft under Article 357 of the Cambodian Penal Code. However, he appealed the court’s decision to the Court of Appeal.



The accused was arrested following a complaint by the team leader on July 24, 2019.

During the trial, defendant Tong Tsogate confessed that he had stolen $40,000, but that he had returned the money to the company when police arrested him.

Defendant requested the Court of Appeal to commute half of his sentence so that he could return to his family soon.



The Phnom Penh Court of Appeal will announce its verdict in this case on October 13, 2021. CEN