Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 629 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 422 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

13 imported and 516 local

At least 130 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 516 classed as local infections, making around 80,746 since February 20 (with 130 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 100,133 cases with 94,326 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 2,049.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared