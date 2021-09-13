Phnom Penh: After a fight in the street, a man was arrested by the police and another left seriously injured in the head.



This incident happened on September 12, 2021 at 17:30 at 56Eo, Street 109, Village 5, Sangkat Or Russey III, Khan 7 Makara.



Authorities at the Orussey III Administrative Police Station said that after the incident, police arrested a suspect named Chan Ryvong, a 59-year-old Cambodian man who sells motor oil. The victim who suffered serious head injuries was Michael Anthony Davitt, a 42-year-old Australian man and business owner, living at the same address.



Police further confirmed that after detaining the suspect, they confiscated a metal door closing rod, which was used as a weapon.

The cause of the violence stemmed from a conflict between the parties over parking in front of the house. The foreigner, despite being asked many times about the parking issue, refused to listen, which caused the fight. NKD