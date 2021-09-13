Large stone carvings in Kirirom National Park, Kampong Speu province are attracting the attention of many people on social media. These beautiful sculptures in the bas relief style of ancient times have been completely carved by hand. Monks and sculptors have been actively helping to clean the stonework, reportedly led by a monk with a Facebook page called Veth Bona.

They were carved on stone by a team of skilled sculptors, to keep the Cambodian tradition alive for generations to come, and show Khmer art, culture and history.

It is not clear what will happen to the work when finished. SABAY