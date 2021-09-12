Phnom Penh: A Korean man hanged himself in the bathroom at RELAX HOTEL, Room 605, 6th Floor, House 81, Street 320 Corner of Street 105, Group 32, Village 6, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang on September 11, 2021.

Authorities say the body was identified as LEE CHEOLHUI, a 45-year-old Korean man. $1820 was found in the room.

According to Im Ratha, a 31-year-old male receptionist at the hotel where the incident took place, on September 10, 2021, at around 10:30 AM, the 45-year-old Korean man came to the hotel to rent a room for 5 days. He then arranged a room for the victim to stay in Room 605, 6th floor.

On September 11, 2021, at 12 noon, a sanitation worker named Sin Sinarak, an 18-year-old Cambodian man, called on the radio from the 6th floor and said, “I saw the Korean guest dead in the bathroom.” He immediately reported to the hotel owner and local authorities.

According to the examination of the tycoon, Dr. Nong Sovanrat, a Phnom Penh forensic doctor, confirmed that “the 45-year-old Korean man, died by hanging himself.” The materials were handed over to the South Korean embassy representative for temporary storage.

At present, the body is kept at Wat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, waiting for the family.