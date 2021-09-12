Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 662 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 493 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 180 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 482 classed as local infections, making around 80,230 since February 20 (with 160 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 99,504 cases with 93,904 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 2,040.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared