Phnom Penh: A suspect was detained on September 10, 2021 at the riverside park on the corner of Preah Sisowath Quay and Street 148, Village 5, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh, after stealing a wallet from a Chinese victim, after threatening the man with a sharp knife.

The suspects is Ly Kim Leng, male (dressed as a woman), 25 years old,living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh. Accomplices named as Srey Neang, female, Srey Reum, female and Amap, male, all escaped.

The victim was named as YANG YOUJIANG, male, 40 years old, Chinese, living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. $ 400 was stolen from him in the robbery.

According to the police, on September 10, 2021, the drunk victim was sitting at the scene, the suspect named Reum called the accomplices and, using a sharp knife to threaten the victim stole his wallet, Police were patrolling nearby and arrested one suspect, while the three others escaped. The police force is building a case and searching for the fugitives to be punished according to the law. AREY