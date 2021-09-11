Sihanoukville Casino Raid Nets Huge Arms Cache
Preah Sihanouk Province: In Sihanoukville, a case of Chinese kidnapping occurred at around 9 pm on September 10, 2021.
Brigadier General Keo Sophal, Deputy Commander of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie, said that the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie then cracked down on a large group of Chinese kidnappers.
Forces raided the Sihao Yinghui Casino in Group 13, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville and detained 14 Chinese nationals, including 1 woman.
Seven weapons were confiscated; 2 rifles and 5 pistols, along with a large amount of ammunition.
The military police is investigating and will continue the procedure according to the law. PPR