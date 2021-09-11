Siem Reap: The Siem Reap City Inspector told Kampuchea Thmey that his forces were ready to pull the line to block all 27 points into in Siem Reap, both large and small, according to the order of the provincial commissioner, at midnight on September 12, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Da Chamroeun, Siem Reap City Inspector, also informed those who visited and stayed in Siem Reap City that from 00.00 on the 12th, the authorities will not allow you to leave the city, so please be informed. And for those who want to visit Siem Reap, please stop because Siem Reap is closed for one week until the 18th of September.