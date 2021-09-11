Banteay Meanchey Province: Serey Sophorn City Police raided a motorcycle repair shop, arrested two suspects and confiscated a pistol and some drugs on September 10, 2021.

After receiving information from the people and following the orders of Major General Sithi Loh, Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner, the Serei Sophorn City Anti-Drug Police Force, led by Colonel CD, Serei Sophorn City Police Inspector, went to a motorcycle repair shop in Dey Lot Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn City.

A small quantity of drugs were seized, along with a pistol and ammunition. One of the arrested men named Teng Tith Chanrith was allowed to be taken to the Community Health Center by the prosecutor at the request and guarantee of the guardian. NKD