Phnom Penh: The Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on September 11, 2021 decided to detain two Chinese nationals who are married to each other, and sent them to pretrial detention, related to the crime of illegally storing and trafficking nearly 10 kilograms of drugs.

According to the court’s detention order, the two defendants were identified as YE YU SONG, male, born in 1981, a Chinese national, and LIN WEI, female, 36 years old, Chinese, Passport (no passport/visa).

Both of them were charged by the prosecution with possession, illegal trafficking of drugs and drug production.

They were arrested by the Anti-Drug Police of the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior on April 4, 2021, at 15B, Room 2A (Condo), Street 105, in Boeung Keng Kang Sangkat. 2 Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. CEN