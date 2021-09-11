Phnom Penh: A man high on drugs tried to escape from the scene of an accident, but was chased and caught by the police.

The incident happened at 11:30 AM on September 11, 2021 in front of New Town, Odim Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a blue van with license plate number Kampong Speu 2A 5432 on the street and crashed into a furniture store, causing injuries. The car was badly damaged and the driver tried to escape until he reached the traffic light and stopped by the police.

After the arrest, the police searched the car and found some drug paraphernalia. Currently, the suspect is being detained at the Chaom Chao 3 Police Administration Post and will be sent to the Police Inspectorate of Po Sen Chey District to wait for legal action. MCPN