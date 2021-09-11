Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 499 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 9 deaths were reported.

At least 160 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 498 classed as local infections, making around 79,748 since February 20 (with 160 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 98,842 cases with 93,411 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 9 to 2,028.