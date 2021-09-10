Vietnam: Vietnamese law enforcement officers arrested 4 men for allegedly transporting nearly 100 kilograms of drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese police said on September 7 that police had intercepted 4 men from Cambodia near the border in Binh Phuoc province (*probably Đồn Biên Phòng). They were between 20 and 46 years old, but the law enforcement officers did not disclose their identities or nationalities. Nearly 100 kilograms of drugs seized.

The director of the Vietnam Border Police revealed that the above-mentioned suspects drove a vehicle with a priority entry permit, and had hidden the drugs under a basket containing fish sauce. Border law enforcement officers were suspicious and inspected the vehicle before entry. After the inspection, it was discovered that the fish sauce was full of drugs.

The director pointed out that the above-mentioned drugs include 92 packets of heroin, nearly 60 kilograms of synthetic drugs and 20,000 ecstasy pills, totaling about 100 kilograms.

The drugs and suspects have been transferred to the Vietnamese police station, waiting to be dealt with in accordance with the law.