Phnom Penh: A truck collided with a motorcycle and a Starex, causing the rider to die at the scene. The incident happened at 6:30 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, along 2011 Street at the corner of Samdech Chea Sim Street in Chres Village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a blue Korean truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3D-7872 along the road 2011 from north to south at high speed. At the corner of Samdech Chea Sim Road, the truck turned right onto Samdech Chea Sim Road and hit a man on a Today motorcycle. A Starex with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ-1721, which was driving in the same direction as the motorcycle also crashed into them.

The victim was named as Neth Chanboth, 26 years old, from Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Both the drivers involved escaped the scene, leaving the vehicles behind. Local police arrived and took the vehicles to be stored at the Office of Road Traffic Police in Phnom Penh to wait for the owners to come and follow legal procedures. MCPN