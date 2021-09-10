Phnom Penh: Preliminary reports say two people were found dead in house on Street 90, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh at around 11 am on September.

Sources suggest a case of murder-suicide after a couple had a dispute on the second floor of their home. The husband shot his wife to death, he committed suicide, but this has not been conformed by police.

The local police are involved in the investigation into the deaths and updates are expected shortly. The scene was filmed on TVFB livestream.