Phnom Penh: According to initial reports, at 8:20 am on September 10, foreign men stabbed each other with knives and scissors, causing two deaths and one serious injury.

Chinese language news reports the men to be Chinese, while at least one Cambodian language outlet reports they were Filipinos.

The incident occurred at house No. 25, Street 103, Sangkat Boeung Trabek Khan Chamkarmon.

It is understood that before the incident, the two men had a fierce quarrel for some reason inside the property, which led to them stabbing each other. As a result, two were stabbed to death on the spot and the other was seriously injured.

After the incident, the local police rushed to the scene to investigate and sent the injured to the hospital for first aid.

UPDATE: EDITED, Later reports say that 2 or 3 people died.

Updates to follow