Poipet: At 12:12 m on September 10, 2021, Thai border police arrested five Thai men who were illegally attempting to cross the border to go to work in an online casino in Poipet.They were caught near the checkpoint in Nong Chan village, Non Mak Mon commune, Kork Khuong district, Sa Kaeo province.

When questioned, the five Thais were told to go to work in Cambodia by a friend via Facebook, who runs an online casino in Poipet, and they did not have to pay for the trip, as the online company promised to pay for everything. While waiting for the guide to be pick them up, the police arrested them, and took them for further interrogation at the headquarters of the 4th Regiment, and sent for legal action. NKD