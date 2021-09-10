Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 660 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 417 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 122 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 538 classed as local infections, making around 79,250 since February 20 (with 148 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 66 cases, (4 from Thailand, 16 from quarantine, 46 local), 66 treated, Prey Veng: 28 cases, 40 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 33 cases, 27 treated, Kratie: 5 cases, 24 treated, Koh Kong: 20 cases, 37 treated, Preah Vihear: 1 case, 2 treated,

*On the 8th and 9th of September 408 Delta variant cases were confirmed, including 143 new cases in Phnom Penh City, 89 new cases in Banteay Meanchey Province, 33 cases in Takeo Province, 31 cases in Preah Vihear.

This brings the total number of cases to around 98,184 cases with 92,912 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 2,019.