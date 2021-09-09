Phnom Penh: There was an incident at 8 pm on September 8, 2021 at a traffic law checkpoint near The National Olympic Stadium swimming pool located along Street 215, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

A video clip taken by a citizen showed a police officer of the 7 Makara District Police Inspectorate used violence on a woman who tried to escape the police. It appears to show him hitting the woman on the head with his radio, causing a a head wound that needed 3 stitches.

According to Mo Nich’s Facebook account, the woman was riding a motorcycle that a man was driving and not wearing a helmet. When they came to the checkpoint on Street 215 the motorcycle turned back to avoid the police. An unidentified police officer hit the victim on the back of the head with an icom, causing her to bleed and fall off the motorcycle.

After the incident, the police force of Khan 7 Police Inspectorate did not let anyone go anywhere, waiting for the permission from the chief first and even said that the victim was just pretending, even as she bled profusely.

The incident has not been clarified by police yet. AREY

UPDATE: The woman was identified as 22-year-old Ngon Srey Nich. The rider was her younger brother, Ngon Seila, 18 years old.

The police officer has been named as Mat Pisey- who now faces disciplinary proceedings.