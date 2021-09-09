Kampong Chhnang: Authorities cracked down on a case of car theft after receiving a report from the car owner named Hiek Vilay, male, 32 years old,

Khmer nationality, residing in Svay Koy village, Ponley commune, Baribo district, Kampong Chhnang province.

On National Road 5 on September 8, 2021, at 10:40 AM, a suspect stole a white 2012 PORSCHE Panamera (*which doesn’t look like the real McCoy- later identified as a Toyota MR2) with license plate Phnom Penh 2Q-2109. Police soon intercepted the distinctive looking car and the suspect on National Road 5 in front of Krakor District Referral Hospital, Kampong Chhnang province.

The suspect was named as Khim Seiha, male, 23 years old, from, Prey Veng province. He was taken for questioning and handed over to the specialized unit of the Boribo District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS