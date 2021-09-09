Siem Reap Province: The Forestry Administration, together with the relevant institutions, on September 7 inspected trees that pose a risk on 38 roads, including roads along the river.

The inspection to implement this plan was after a large tree fell, crushing a luxury car, causing severe damage.

Siem Reap Forestry Administration Director Mong Bunlim said that after a day of technical inspections, 32 trees were found to be at risk. The trees were planted during the French colonial period between 1863 and 1953, some of which are now 120 to 160 years old.

He said that due to age and weather factors, some trees are rotten and others are affected by the construction of road infrastructure, and must be removed.

Mr. Ly Samrith, Deputy Governor and Spokesman of Siem Reap Provincial Hall, explained that it was true that the authorities decided to cut down the dangerous trees in Siem Reap City. This is to avoid accidents.

He said that recently, fallen trees crushed people’s cars, causing severe damage. Therefore, on behalf of the authorities, we call on all citizens to be very careful when traveling and parking their cars.

Please be informed that on the morning of September 6, 2021, on the banks of the Siem Reap River next to the corner of Brown Coffee in Sala Kamroeuk Sangkat, a large tree collapsed and crushed a white Chevrolet car with license plate Phnom Penh. 2AÓ 3258, owned by Lim Kheang, a 71-year-old man. This caused severe damage but no harm to people. After the accident, the Forestry Administration inspected, removed and pruned the dangerous trees on the streets of Siem Reap. KPT